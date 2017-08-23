Windsor hospital increases security after stabbing in hospital by a patient
A
A
Share via Email
WINDSOR, Ont. — A Windsor, Ont., hospital is increasing security after one mental health patient stabbed another, but the facility says it is trying to strike a balance between safety and patients' rehabilitation needs.
David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, said a 17-year-old male patient stabbed a 26-year-old female patient as he returned from a day-pass visit with his family over the weekend.
The hospital currently has a security checkpoint for patients in the mental health ward, but Musyj says the incident happened just before the checkpoint in a general hallway of the hospital.
The hospital is now introducing handheld metal detectors as part of its security screening, but Musyj said the detectors still wouldn't have prevented the incident because they'd only be used at the mental health ward.
Musyj says the hospital is looking at whether the security checkpoint for mental health patients should be moved forward.
But Musyj says security that is too intensive could have a negative impact on mental health patients.
He says that the hospital will be in talks with other mental health units and security experts to decide how they might further improve their security measures.
Most Popular
-
'A fabrication, plain and simple:' Crown says former Halifax cabbie lied in sexual assault trial
-
'An opportunity for discussion:' Slut the play coming to Halifax
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Elderly man in Nova Scotia charged with sexual assault against young person
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?