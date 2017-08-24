Saskatchewan health minister won't run for leadership of governing party

REGINA — Saskatchewan's health minister says he's not running to replace retiring Premier Brad Wall.

Jim Reiter says he won't run for the leadership of the Saskatchewan Party due to family health issues.

"After careful consideration, I have decided not to enter the Saskatchewan Party leadership race. A number of factors have impacted my decision, including family health issues that need to be dealt with in the next few months," Reiter said in a statement Thursday.

"My family and serving the constituents of Rosetown-Elrose will always be my priority."

Reiter says he looks forward to working with and supporting the new premier.

A leadership vote is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Wall announced earlier this month that he is retiring from politics once his successor is chosen and said the province and the party will benefit from a fresh perspective.

Jeremy Harrison, who was economy minister, and Tina Beaudry-Mellor, who headed social services, have left their portfolios to take a run at the leadership.