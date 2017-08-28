Life / Health

Federal cabinet: Liberals split Indigenous Affairs, add O'Regan, Petitpas Taylor

OTTAWA — A look at the changes announced Monday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal Liberal cabinet table:

— The existing department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs is being replaced by two new departments: former Indigenous minister Carolyn Bennett becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs, while Jane Philpott leaves Health to become minister of Indigenous services.

— Kent Hehr leaves Veterans Affairs to become minister of sport and persons with disabilities.

— Carla Qualtrough vacates Sport and Persons with Disabilities to take over from the retiring Judy Foote as minister of public services and procurement.

— Ginette Petitpas Taylor, formerly parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance, becomes health minister.

— Newfoundland and Labrador MP Seamus O'Regan joins cabinet as veterans affairs minister.

 

