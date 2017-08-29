Authorities worried about cases of legionnaires' disease in Quebec town
GRANBY, Que. — Quebec public health officials are trying to determine the source of contamination that is causing an abnormally high number of cases of legionnaires' disease in a town east of Montreal.
They say say seven cases have been confirmed in Granby and that an eighth person is being evaluated.
Health teams are looking for the source of the contamination in a specific area of the town, which is about 85 kilometres from Montreal.
The public health service in the region has also reported three cases in Sherbrooke, but says there is no connection between the two outbreaks.
In 2012, an outbreak of legionnaires' disease led to the deaths of 13 people in Quebec City. Overall, 181 people were affected.
A cooling tower in a building was identified as the source of the contamination.
