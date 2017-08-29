Wildfire smoke, road closures force 450 people to leave Saskatchewan community
PELICAN NARROWS, Sask. — About 450 people are leaving a northeastern Saskatchewan community because of smoke and road closures caused by wildfires.
The Saskatchewan government says approximately 150 priority residents — the elderly and those with health concerns — and 300 of their family members will be transported from Pelican Narrows to a shelter in Saskatoon.
Pelican Narrows, which is near the Manitoba boundary, is under a special air quality statement from Environment Canada.
The statement says there are high levels of air pollution due to forest fire smoke from fires in northern Saskatchewan, which will reduce visibility and bring extremely poor air quality.
The government says evacuees with health concerns will be supported in hotels.
Another 12 residents from the community of Birch Portage are staying in a hotel in Prince Albert.
