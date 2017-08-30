Quebec City hospital employees suspended after coming to aid of dog in hot car
MONTREAL — Four Quebec City hospital employees have been suspended after coming to the aid of a dog stuck in a hot car earlier this summer.
The incident occurred in early July at Quebec City's L'Enfant-Jesus Hospital.
Employees brought the dog into an air-conditioned office for about four hours and gave it water.
Two separate unions that represent the four employees say their members received suspensions ranging between three and eight days.
Both unions say they are grieving the suspensions they call unreasonable.
A spokesman for the hospital centre says in a statement the employees in question were sanctioned because they contravened rules that forbid most animals from being inside the hospital.
The hospital says the only exceptions are service animals or those used in animal-assisted therapy.
