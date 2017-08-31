Life / Health

Saskatchewan to offer abortion pill under province's prescription drug plan

REGINA — Starting Tuesday, women in Saskatchewan will be able to get an abortion pill under the province's prescription drug plan.

Mifegymiso is the first oral medication approved by Health Canada for medical termination of a pregnancy up to 49 days.

The pill, an alternative to surgical abortion, is a two-drug combination also known as RU-486.

Patients should contact their doctor or an authorized prescriber for more information on treatment with the pill.

The cost charged to patients will vary based on their individual drug coverage and eligibility through benefit programs.

Saskatchewan joins several other provinces including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec in offering access to the pill.

 

