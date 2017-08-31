Workers at Alberta hospital charged with assaulting 88-year-old in long-term care
KILLAM, Alta. — Two workers at a hospital in east-central Alberta have been charged with assaulting a senior.
RCMP say they got a report last week about alleged elder abuse at Killam Hospital, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
Police allege an 88-year-old female patient was assaulted Aug. 20 while in the long-term care unit of the hospital.
Koren Makarowski, who is 39, and from Strome, Alta., and 53-year-old Karen Kueber of Killam, have been charged with assault.
Mounties say both were released with conditions and are set to appear Killam provincial court on Sept. 5.
Police say no other information will be given.
