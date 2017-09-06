How to deal with heartbreak — tips from experts

So your heart’s been torn out of your rib cage and stomped upon by the person you cared about most? That’s a bummer.

Breakups are horrible but — like death and taxes — they’re inevitable. As common as they are, not everyone knows how to handle them in a healthy way.

“When you break your arm, you know what to do,” says breakup coach (yes, it’s a thing) Natalia Juarez. “But when you break your heart, what do you do?”

I spoke with Juarez and Toronto psychotherapist Saunia Ahmad for some pointers on how to cope in the wake of a breakup.

Be kind to yourself

“You are your own best friend,” Juarez says. “If you need to be alone or you need to be with friends or you need to take a couple of days off of work, just do it. It’s survival, at this point. You need to integrate your new reality and it can be a shock.”

Make sure you eat healthy foods, even if you don’t have much of an appetite. Have a sleeping routine, even if you’re not sleeping much. Avoid self-medicating with drugs or alcohol.

“The most important relationship you have is the one you have with yourself,” Ahmad says. “Invest in nourishing yourself physically and emotionally. Plan a trip, go to the spa, get a new wardrobe or haircut.”

Get moving

The compulsion to pour yourself onto your couch, create a blanket-and-pillow fort and never, ever leave its safe and warm confines is a strong one. But making an effort to be active in some way will make your brain and body feel better. Some even discover hidden stores of strength.

“In doing something physical, you can start to feel emotionally strong again,” Juarez says. “If you’re doing something painful and you stay with it and you work through it and you breathe through it, you may realize that ... you can work through emotional pain in the same way.”

Juarez recommends yoga for the post-breakup blues since some of the poses feel so empowering in the moment.

“Being in warrior — that just feels strong. You’re looking forward in that pose.”

Keep busy

What hobbies, passions, or pastimes make you the happiest? Give yourself permission to do them. It’s also the perfect time to try something new.

“Engage in activities you have never done or didn’t do while you were in a relationship with your ex,” Ahmad suggests. “Things like travelling, a new hobby, or even social clubs. This allows you to develop parts of your identity outside your relationship with your ex. It distances you from potential triggers and associations that can draw you back to memories you had with your ex.”

Don’t contact your ex

If you can avoid contacting your ex, do it. No good will come of it.

“Having no contact is difficult, so give yourself space to have occasional relapses,” Ahmad says. “You may end up texting or calling him/her, but try to aim for less contact over time.”

If you can’t keep yourself from creeping, unfollow them on social media. Otherwise, you’re just pouring Instagram lemon juice on your wounds.

“You can always reconnect later if you are actually friends, but we don’t need Facebook to be friends,” Juarez says.

Grieve the loss

Grieving the end of a romantic relationship isn’t that much different from grieving the loss of a loved one. You’ve just lost somebody fundamental to your world.

“Give yourself permission to feel all the feelings you are experiencing following this breakup,” Ahmad says. “The hurt, the disappointment, the anger, the fear. The only way out of pain is through it. Ignoring or suppressing pain makes it worse and you are robbing yourself of the opportunity of healing."

Everything will be OK

Says Ahmad: “A friend once said after a breakup ‘you are just one step closer to the person you’re meant to be with.’ It was a great way to reframe this ending.”