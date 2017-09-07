Number of school psychologists well below recommendation: N.B. teachers' group
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICTON — The head of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association says more pschologists are needed in the province's schools.
George Daley says the number of psychologists serving students falls far below what is recommended by the Canadian Psychological Association and is asking the Education Department to hire more.
He says the decade-old shortage means parents can wait years to have their children seen by a psychologist.
Tracy LaPointe of Riverview tells Global News that she tried for three years to get a psychological assessment through the public school system for her nine-year-old daughter.
The Canadian Psychological Association says there should be a minimum of one psychologist for every 1,000 students.
But in the Anglophone East School District, there are currently more than 15,000 students and only six positions available for psychologists — less than half the recommended number.
In an effort to eliminate wait times for students, the school district is sending students who need assessments to private psychologists. (Global News)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.