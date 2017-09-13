Centene up sharply after $3.75B acquisition of Fidelis in NY
A
A
Share via Email
Shares of Centene are up sharply before the opening bell after the Medicaid coverage provider said it will expand into New York through a $3.75 billion acquisition of Fidelis Care.
Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said the deal, announced late Tuesday, puts Centene in the market with a solid Medicaid presence and a profitable business on the Affordable Care Act's public insurance exchange. Centene says the privately held,
Centene Corp., based in St. Louis, focuses most of its business on the state and federal Medicaid programs for the poor, but it has also expanded into several states over the past year through the ACA's exchanges.
Centene shares are up more than 4
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
-
Series featuring Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad actors filming in Halifax
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.