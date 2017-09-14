Quebec to offer overdose-reversal drug naloxone free of charge in pharmacies
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — A drug used to reverse the effect of fentanyl overdoses will be offered free of charge in Quebec pharmacies.
The move comes as the number of such overdoses rises in the province.
On Wednesday, Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois and Health Minister Gaetan Barrette announced the overdose-reversal drug naloxone would be made widely available.
Barrette says Quebec isn't facing a crisis, but he is calling the situation worrisome.
Police officers will also be able to administer the drug to people who are overdosing.
Late on Wednesday, two men suffering from apparent overdoses were spotted by security guards in a tunnel linking the Bell Centre arena to a subway station.
A 40-year-old man is in critical condition and a 32-year-old man is stable after both being found with needles in their legs.
The younger of the two said the pair had bought heroin and Montreal police have asked for an analysis of the injected substance to test for opioids.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Photos 'Very sobering': Canada’s wildlife continues to decline, WWF report says
-
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.