Patients caught off guard by sudden closure of Calgary private health clinic

CALGARY — A private health clinic in Calgary has shut down unexpectedly, citing a slow economy in the city.

Staff at Landmark Collaborative Health were told last Tuesday not to come to work.

Several hundred patients have received an email address to contact to get their medical records.

Patients put up several thousand dollars a year for access to a family doctor and other health services.

Landmark’s founder and president, Jesse Stein, has not responded to requests for comment on the closure.

Alberta's College of Physicians and Surgeons says it has little jurisdiction over clinics that aren’t owned by licensed, medical professionals.

Patients who paid an annual fee for care at Landmark are now wondering whether they will be able to recoup their losses.

One client, Catherine Chalack, said she paid $7000 just three weeks ago to renew her family's membership.

"It's really leaving us short-changed for the next year or two in any secondary health care that we may require or we would like to investigate so, yep, it's left a big hole in our pockets," she said.

Kelly Eby, a spokesman for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, said the organization is helping patients get their records.

"We’re working with them to help them understand that it is one of their responsibilities and we’re working with the clinic ownership to get that access,” said Eby.

Friends of Medicare said the closure is exactly the reason why health-care privatization is dangerous.

"These private, boutique, concierge clinics are intentionally in the grey area so that they are outside of government regulation so that neither patients nor employees are protected, and this is what we see as a result," said Friends director Sandra Azocar.