FDA warns on mixing opioid addiction treatments, other meds
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — The Food and Drug Administration has issued new warnings about the dangers of combining medication for opioid addiction with antidepressants and other drugs that also slow breathing and brain activity.
The FDA warns that mixing such drugs can cause difficulty breathing, coma or death and should be done with caution. Many patients fighting opioid addiction by taking methadone or buprenorphine (byoo-preh-NOR'-feen) also take other prescription drugs that slow action of the central nervous system. Those include the medications Ambien and Lunesta for insomnia, Valium and Xanax for anxiety, muscle relaxers Soma and Zanaflex and antipsychotic drugs Abilify, Invega, Saphris and others.
Meanwhile, the agency stressed that treating opioid addiction with medication is crucial to curbing the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Maritime city sets Halloween curfew, bans trick-or-treating for those over 16
-
Therapy dog mistaken for wolf, shot and killed near Whistler, B.C.
-
'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.