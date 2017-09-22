Family wins reprieve in battle to prevent removal of mom's ventilator

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Members of a southern Alberta family continue to hold out hope that their mother will pull through after being granted a short reprieve that will prevent the removal of her ventilator that had been planned for Saturday.

Darlene Crayne, 71, has been in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge since Aug. 26 after the senior struggled to breathe, collapsed and suffered a heart attack.

The medical team attending to Crayne has maintained that she has minimal brain function and doctors reached a decision to pull the plug on her ventilator this weekend.

Crayne’s daughter, Miranda Holowka, and Holowka’s sisters tell CTV Calgary their mother was a kind woman who worked two jobs while raising them.

They say she deserves an opportunity to live.

A letter penned by the attending doctor says Crayne’s test results indicated abnormalities consistent with brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.

Holowka says she sees promise during her interactions with her mother.

“When I'm in there and I'm reading to her, she reacts to me," she says. "She opens her eyes while I read.”

Holowka says her mother has been given penicillin in hospital, a drug the senior is allergic to, as well as strong pain killers including fentanyl. She suggests the drugs likely exacerbated her mother’s medical problems.

“We don't want her to be in an induced coma, which is what they did, or in a vegetation state at all,” says Holowka. “We just want to give her more time to, first of all, recover from the medications that they gave her and see if she improves.”

However, another of Crayne's children sides with the medical team and has agreed with the decision to stop the ventilator.

The absence of a unified directive from the family places the final decision in the hands of the doctor.

After threatening legal action, the family has now been told Crayne will remain on a ventilator until Wednesday afternoon.