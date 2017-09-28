FDA approves Lilly pill for common advanced breast cancer

U.S. regulators have approved a new medicine for treating a common type of breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Eli Lilly's Verzenio (verr-ZEHN'ee-oh) was approved Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration for patients with what's called HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has worsened after hormone therapy.

According to the FDA, about 72 per cent of patients with breast cancer have this type.

The daily pill is to be used either alone, after hormone therapy and chemotherapy have stopped working, or in combination with a hormone therapy called fulvestrant.