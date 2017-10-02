FDA acts to encourage generic competition for complex drugs
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is opening a new front in its efforts to reduce high drug prices by increasing generic competition for hard-to-make medicines.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Monday that complex drugs and drug-device combinations generally are very expensive and some are widely used. Yet they often don't get generic competition right after their patent expires, as happens routinely with pills.
Examples of older complex drugs that still lack generic competition include the Advair metered-dose inhaler and some injected medications, including Forteo for osteoporosis, Natrecor for heart failure and Glucagon for low blood sugar.
To encourage generic drugmakers to develop copycat versions of complex medicines, FDA will begin giving companies guidance on the most efficient way to do so. Other longer-term changes are being planned.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.