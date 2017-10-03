Study examines how far US women must travel to get abortion
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — How far do American women need to travel in order to obtain an abortion?
A new study, billed as the first of its kind, makes those calculations state-by-state and county-by-county, revealing some striking disparities . In New York, the average distance is about three miles (five
The analysis was conducted by researchers with the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, using 2014 data on abortion clinic locations and U.S. Census population figures. The findings were published online Tuesday by the journal Lancet Public Health .
Nationally, according to the study, half of all women of reproductive age lived within 11 miles (18
In the states with the longest average distance to travel — Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota — at least half of women of reproductive age lived more than 90 miles (145
The researchers said the average distance increased between 2011 and 2014 for many women in Texas and Missouri, which imposed restrictions during that period that led to closure of some clinics. At one point recently, there was only one abortion clinic operating in Missouri; there are now two, and abortion-rights advocates are pursuing legal action to expand that number.
In a commentary in the journal, Ushma Upadhyay, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco, detailed possible repercussions for women facing the long distances.
"Increased travel distance means increased costs for transport, overnight stay, lost wages from time off work, and childcare," she wrote. "For a woman who is economically disadvantaged, having to travel a long distance could put an abortion out of reach, leading her to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term."
Upadhyay suggested that access could be improved if nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives were allowed to perform abortions without a physician's supervision. Another step, she wrote, would be for the Food and Drug Administration to lift restrictions on the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone so that women could get it at pharmacies with a prescription. It's now dispensed only at clinics, hospitals and doctors' offices.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging those FDA restrictions.
___
Follow David Crary on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CraryAP
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Halifax police say man roughed up in Dartmouth home, suffers significant injuries
-
'I heard the last round:' Halifax woman on being in same hotel as shooter during Las Vegas massacre
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.