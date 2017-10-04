Montreal's new French-language superhospital preps for major patient transfer
Montreal's new French-language superhospital is prepping for the first of three major patient transfers on Sunday.
The vast operation will see patients moved from Saint-Luc hospital to the newly-built Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal, or CHUM.
About 600 volunteers and medical professionals will be on hand to help with the move and a special passageway has been erected between the two institutions to facilitate the transfer.
Saint-Luc is the first of three hospitals to be incorporated into the new hospital.
Hotel-Dieu's transfer is scheduled for Nov. 5 and Notre-Dame's for Nov. 26.
Officials are urging Montrealers to avoid the emergency room at Saint-Luc in the leadup to the transfer.
