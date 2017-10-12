Long-term care patients in Quebec will soon be able to use surveillance cameras
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Quebec will allow residents in provincially run long-term care facilities to install cameras in their rooms without having to inform the establishment and its employees.
The new regulation would permit occupants and their families to put surveillance equipment in place, but only to ensure the safety of individuals and help protect personal property.
The cameras could also monitor the quality of services being provided by the institution or spot cases of mistreatment.
A support group that has been calling for such a move for a long time says it's relieved the province has finally decided to take action.
The directive was published in Quebec's official gazette on Wednesday but still has to undergo a 90-day period of public consultations.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.