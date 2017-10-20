FDA approves better vaccine against painful shingles virus
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
U.S. regulators have approved a new, more effective vaccine to prevent painful shingles, which is caused by the chickenpox virus.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said the Food and Drug Administration approved it late Friday. It will be the second shingles vaccine in the U.S. market. Merck launched the first one in 2006.
Studies paid for by Glaxo found it prevents shingles in about 90
Both versions are for adults 50 and older. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though, recommends vaccination for those 60 or older, partly because it loses effectiveness over time.
Anyone who's had chickenpox — nearly everyone over 40 —
About one-third of people who have had chickenpox get shingles. That's about 1 million Americans a year. But once someone has recovered from shingles, it rarely reoccurs.
Chickenpox was a very common childhood illness until a Merck vaccine was introduced two decades ago; it's now part of routine childhood shots.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC said the price of its shingles vaccine, called Shingrix, will be $280 for the required two shots. Merck & Co.'s one-shot Zostavax costs $223. Most insurance plans cover it.
The two vaccines are made differently. Glaxo's is genetically engineered and includes an ingredient that boosts effectiveness. In addition to preventing shingles, it also reduces the risk of nerve pain by nearly 90
Merck's vaccine uses a live but weakened virus, so it can't be used by people with compromised immune systems. It reduces risk of shingles by half and risk of nerve pain by 67
More research is being done. Glaxo is testing its vaccine against Merck's. Meanwhile, Merck has been testing a different vaccine on cancer patients and people with compromised immune systems.
___
Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.