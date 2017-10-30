Final review to see if Saskatoon's College of Medicine meets standards
SASKATOON — A committee responsible for accrediting Canadian medical schools is evaluating whether the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine meets educational standards.
The committee is at the Saskatoon college until Wednesday for a final review to look at more than 90 categories that need to be met or exceeded.
The categories include quality of teaching, student experience, research and financial support from the province.
Saskatoon's College of Medicine was put on probation in 2013 when the accreditation committee found the school was lacking in several areas, but the probation has since been lifted.
The university told CTV News earlier this month that its medical school was almost up to standard and prepared to meet the criteria in the upcoming review.
Also this month, the provincial government restored $20 million to the College of Medicine to maintain national accreditation.
“If there were to be some categories that we’re found lacking in, we would be given time to respond to them,” said University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff.
"It’s not a punitive kind of review process. It’s intended to ensure medical schools are doing everything they should be doing.”
There are about 400 students attending the college to pursue a medical degree. They includes more than 100 new students each year.
The college expects to hear whether it will keep its full accreditation by next summer.
(CTV Saskatoon)
