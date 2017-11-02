Life / Health

Alberta massage therapist charged with voyeurism of female clients

CARSTAIRS, Alta. — A massage therapist in central Alberta has been charged with voyeurism after video recordings of female clients were found on a laptop computer.

Mounties say they were contacted by an computer repair technician who found video files that concerned him on a computer he was repairing.

Mark Henning Oliver Blessmann of Carstairs is facing two charges of voyeurism.

He is to appear in Didsbury provincial court on Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the videos of the female clients were made without the knowledge or consent of the clients.

Police say the Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has been notified of the allegations and has suspended Blessmann's licence to practice.

