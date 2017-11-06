Proposal for chemo services in two N.B. communities accepted by government
GRAND FALLS, N.B. — A New Brunswick politician says a proposal from Vitalite Health Network to maintain chemotherapy services in Grand Falls and Saint-Quentin has been accepted by the province, after the health agency sparked outrage with its decision to cut the treatments.
Victoria-La-Vallee MLA Chuck Chiasson, who represents the Grand Falls area, says Health Minister Benoit Bourque informed him of the decision over the weekend.
He says it's his understanding that Vitalite will put in place more staff to administer the chemotherapy treatments in the two communities.
Vitalite said it made the decision to slash oncology services because low patient volumes made it challenging for nurses to maintain their certification.
But after receiving backlash from cancer patients and other citizens, the health authority announced last week that it had submitted a proposal to maintain the services to government.
Chiasson said he's pleased that cancer patients in his riding will not have to travel to Edmundston, located about 40 minutes from Grand Falls, for their treatments. (CKHJ)
