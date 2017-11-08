Pre-schoolers in New Brunswick to get free eye exams, corrective glasses
FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government says it will provide free eye exams and corrective glasses for all four-year-olds who are not covered by a public or private health insurance program.
Premier Brian Gallant says the government will also pay the deductible for those with existing health insurance, starting April 1, 2018.
Families and Children Minister Stephen Horsman says they want to ensure children are given every opportunity to excel as early as possible.
The New Brunswick Association of Optometrists recommends that a child have at least one eye examination before starting school so that any visual issues, developmental or otherwise, can be detected and treated.
