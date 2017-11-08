Saskatchewan child advocate calls for pot law changes to protect kids
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — Saskatchewan's advocate for children and youth says he doesn't think federal legislation to legalize marijuana does enough to protect young people.
Corey O'Soup is urging Ottawa to consider changes to the legislation to ensure children and youth are protected from the potential harm of legalized cannabis.
According to Health Canada, the use of cannabis on a young person's brain can have serious effects, including increased risk of suicide and depression.
O'Soup says it's irreparable damage that cannot be ignored.
The child advocate says the sanctions for adults who give minors marijuana aren't enough deterrence and won't help to prevent adults from selling or distributing cannabis to children.
He makes six recommendations for the federal and provincial governments as regulations are drafted, including a call for restrictions on the sale of cannabis in any form that could be attractive to children, such as candy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.