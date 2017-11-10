Life / Health

Drug package shuts down Red Deer city hall for the day; slated to open Friday

RED DEER, Alta. — A city hall in central Alberta is slated to be back in business Friday after it was shut down due a package of drugs left behind.

Mounties say someone found the package at Red Deer City Hall on Thursday.

The building was closed for the rest of the day as a precaution and employees were sent home.

There's no details on what type of drugs were in the package.

The city says in a tweet that EMS cleaned any areas in city hall where there may have been drug residue.

(RD News Now)

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...