Drug package shuts down Red Deer city hall for the day; slated to open Friday
RED DEER, Alta. — A city hall in central Alberta is slated to be back in business Friday after it was shut down due a package of drugs left behind.
Mounties say someone found the package at Red Deer City Hall on Thursday.
The building was closed for the rest of the day as a precaution and employees were sent home.
There's no details on what type of drugs were in the package.
The city says in a tweet that EMS cleaned any areas in city hall where there may have been drug residue.
(RD News Now)
