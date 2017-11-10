Weed fight: Alberta balks at federal proposal for 50-50 tax split on cannabis
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Alberta's finance minister has a blunt reaction to the federal government seeking to split tax profits on pot on a 50-50 basis.
Joe Ceci says he wonders what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government "is smoking."
Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher, when recreational use of cannabis becomes legal in July.
The federal government is handling overall health rules on cannabis along with beefing up Criminal Code sanctions for impairment.
It's up to the provinces to pay for and operate the retail distribution of cannabis while also enforcing the rules to keep roads, schools and workplaces safe.
Ceci says given the provinces' responsibilities and spending on cannabis they should get most or all of the tax.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop
-
'Crazy spell:' Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.