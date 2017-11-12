Women less likely to get CPR from bystanders, study suggests
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die. Researchers think that reluctance to touch a woman's chest in public might be one reason.
The study involved nearly 20,000 cases around the country of cardiac arrest, where the heart suddenly stops beating. Only 39
Rescuers may fear touching a woman's breasts, but proper CPR doesn't involve that. It requires pushing hard and fast in the middle of the chest between the breasts.
The study was discussed Sunday at an American Heart Association conference in Anaheim.
