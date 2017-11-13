Half of US adults have high blood pressure in new guidelines
A
A
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure, adding 30 million Americans to those who have the condition. That means now nearly half of U.S. adults have it.
High pressure has long meant a top reading of at least 140 or a bottom one of 90. That drops to 130 over 80 in advice announced Monday by major heart groups.
The change results in an additional 14
High blood pressure raises the risk for heart disease, stroke and other problems.
The guidelines were announced at an American Heart Association conference in Anaheim, California.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.