Workplaces adjust to generational shift in new fathers

When Darrell deBoer became a dad to his first-born, Isabel, four and a half years ago, he was in for a big surprise.

“Before I had kids, I had this bravado that the baby will get in line with our lives,” says deBoer, co-managing director of Spark, a business unit of tech and health marketing company Klick Inc.

Back at the Toronto office, there was some teasing from the world-wise parent contingent among his colleagues, who were bracing him for the sleep deprivation that comes with having a newborn. “They were saying, ‘You don’t know what you’re in for. You’re going to be the dumbest version of yourself you’ve ever been.’”

Sure enough, their baby proved so challenging to get to sleep that deBoer would spend some nights driving all the way to Hamilton and back just to keep Isabel snoozing long enough for his wife could catch some Zs. Operating on broken up, three or four hours sleep each night — while less gruelling than what his partner was going through feeding the baby around the clock — was still the boot-camp-like experience that no amount of warning can prepare you for. That’s when connecting with other dads at the office who could offer both understanding and guidance became absolutely crucial, as it is again now that they’ve welcomed a second child, seven-month-old Marken, to the mix.

Parent-to-parent support tends to unfold organically at Klick, says deBoer, which is one of those enviably family-friendly work environments with perks like a new parents room equipped with breastfeeding pillows and a change table and priority access to a daycare just across the street. But it was formalized this week with the launch of its first “Dads Mentoring Dads” event, where newer fathers were matched with veteran dads for conversation and advice about balancing work and family.

Using a speed-dating-like format where dads circulate from table to table, the day was modelled on previous “speed mentoring” events at the company, including a similar day for moms in September.

Prior to the event, analytics director Peter Cheung, who has a nine-month-old daughter, Nora, was looking forward to the day. “It’s just a great chance to speak with other dads that work here who are going through the same thing, but also those who have gone through this years ago,” said Cheung, whose partner also works at Klick.

About half of the people on the team Cheung manages are relatively new dads with kids between a month and three years old. “It’s actually been a really rewarding bonding experience with members of my team knowing that we’re going through similar things in very similar stages,” he said.

Traditional workplace culture tended to assume that a dad might be out for a couple days when a new baby arrived, but that his life at the office would be otherwise unaffected by parenthood. But that doesn’t fit with the values of millennial dads, says Nora Spinks, CEO of the Vanier Institute of the Family. They’re more deeply involved in pregnancy, in child-rearing and far more likely than dads before them to take parental leave. Or, like Cheung, to consider things such as trips to the pediatrician as can’t-miss events.

“There is a generational shift in new dads. More had co-parents or lived with mom and dad in different households and saw dads providing care and being responsible for household management,” says Spinks.

Klick president Lori Grant, who has two teenage daughters and a 30-year-old stepdaughter, says “it’s not just moms who have these struggles — who try to struggle with the demands of work and family and a little bit of time for themselves, too.”

Over the course of her management career, Grant says she’s noticed a shift among the dads who report to her. “The opportunity for paternity leave is something that more dads are taking advantage of and I think that’s fantastic.”

Whether dads feel comfortable asking to take leave — or even just some flexibility to attend those doctor’s appointments — has everything to do with company culture.

“If your company helps you understand that you’re not sticking you’re neck out — it’s just a question,” says Grant.

HR consultant Jennifer McCloskey, says that — depending on the work environment — there can still be some stigma around dads taking a parental leave, but that it’s not as prevalent as it once was. “To be honest, I would say men or women taking more time for family is something that is getting better in the workplace but there can still be rumblings,” says McCloskey, a people, culture and development specialist with Jayem Creative in Barrie, Ont.

“There will always be water cooler talk about people who take too many smoking breaks, or time off for their kids, or who came in late. I don’t think that will ever stop — and I see it is the role of the leader to help curb it,” she says. “But I feel there is no difference if it is a man or a woman taking more time for family.

“Like anything in the workplace, as long as it isn’t being abused, it should not be a problem.”

Back at Klick, Grant says she’s noticed that, during her time there, the dads who work for her have become more open about the challenges they face. Grant tries to meet those with encouragement to work from home when they need to, or to take a nap break when they’ve hit the wall of newborn sleep torture.