FDA OKs new therapy for some hemophilia patients
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. regulators have approved the first new treatment in nearly two decades to prevent internal bleeding in certain patients with hemophilia, an inherited blood-clotting disorder.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Hemlibra (hem-LEE'-bruh), a weekly injection for hemophilia A patients who have developed resistance to standard medicines.
Genentech, the drug's developer, says the list price will be about $482,000 for the first year and slightly less after that.
Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss drugmaker Roche, says that's half the cost of the only other option for patients with this resistance. That treatment requires an IV drip several times a week.
Hemophilia mostly affects males.
Most Popular
-
Calgary Zoo peacock makes daring escape— into the lion enclosure
-
Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit in Halifax crosswalk, teenage driver arrested
-
No end in sight for Ontario students as striking faculty reject colleges' offer
-
Drake stops performance to warn fan to stop touching women at Australian show
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.