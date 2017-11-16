Quotes about Quebec's cannabis legislation

MONTREAL — Quebec tabled legislation Thursday aimed at regulating the cannabis industry. Some quotes:

"(Alcohol and cannabis) are two very different products. Cannabis is a product that will be newly legal on the market and it has a vastly different impact from one consumer to another. So it is a product that will bring in major change and have a major impact as well. So we want to be clear about our message: If you consume cannabis, you cannot operate a vehicle." — Transport Minister Andre Fortin.

— — —

"As we have seen with other products that were illegal and then became legal, that if you bring a dangerous substance — because this is dangerous stuff — if you bring it into the legal circuit, you have a better chance of controlling it and monitoring its consumption." —Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.

— — —

"This is not the end. It's the beginning of legislating on this issue. It's clear we will have to adapt. It's a bill, it can be improved. The experts recommended we be prudent to start with and then to see how citizens evolve on the issue." — Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois.

— — —

"The concern I have is regarding future class action lawsuits. It's dangerous for the state because it has become a stakeholder in the industry and it has exposed itself to class action lawsuits in five, 10 or 15 years down the line regarding health issues." — Yves-Thomas Dorval, president of Quebec's main employers' association.

— — —