Officials warn families of possible TB exposure at Fort McMurray daycare
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Alberta Health Services is warning families with children who attend a Fort McMurray daycare, and staff who work there, that they may have been exposed to someone with tuberculosis.
AHS says there is no risk to the public and no ongoing risk to daycare staff or the children and only those contacted are considered exposed.
The department is working to complete followup screening, which it routinely does with any potential exposure to a case of active infectious TB.
AHS is not releasing the name of the daycare to protect the privacy of staff and the children who go there.
TB disease is when inhaled bacteria become active, causing symptoms which include a cough productive of phlegm lasting more than three weeks, loss of appetite, weight loss, tiredness, night sweats, fever, and blood in the sputum.
It is spread when a person with TB disease coughs, sneezes or talks.
