Why cancer patients often don’t quit smoking: Doctors’ Notes

About one in five Canadians with cancer are smokers. Following a diagnosis, there is a profound and immediate opportunity to stop smoking. Unfortunately, many cancer patients continue to smoke.

As a surgeon who regularly treats people with lung cancer, I find most of my patients who continue to smoke are well aware that this addiction most likely led to the disease.

But they feel guilty. Anti-smoking campaigns have been so effective at warning people about cancer that people who don’t quit often blame themselves for their predicament. I see many starting their cancer journey with the attitude “I got myself into this and I can’t do any worse than where I am, so why would I stop smoking now?”

But it’s never too late to quit, even when you have cancer. Even if it feels like smoking is the only thing that calms you down during quite possibly the most stressful period of your life.

The reality is: quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do during treatment.

A large body of evidence shows that smoking negatively affects cancer therapies. Smokers have higher death rates, more frequent complications and a bigger chance of developing second cancers.

For patients having surgery, continuing to smoke can slow down wound healing and increase the risk of chest infections and pneumonia.

For patients receiving radiation therapy, smoking reduces oxygen in the blood which reduces effectiveness and increases the chance of the cancer coming back. For patients receiving chemotherapy, cigarette smoke reduces effectiveness of the drugs and leads to more treatment interruptions.

Regardless of what cancer patients have or how it’s being treated, continued smoking often leads to longer periods of treatment and hospitalization, more side effects, and increased risk of surgical complications.

You and your doctor both play a role in the quitting process.

As doctors, we need to start having meaningful discussions with patients on the harms of smoking during treatment. It’s an unfortunate reality in medicine that sometimes doctors are solely focused on getting the disease treated. It is our priority and sometimes other important concerns are pushed aside.

Discussions between doctors and patients on quitting smoking should be part of the standard checklist on the first visit for someone newly diagnosed with cancer. Doctors need to be very clear in explaining why you need to quit and should refer you to support services to help you quit.

If you are a smoker diagnosed with cancer, be proactive and bring it up with your doctor. We can help get you appropriate cessation support, quickly. This includes nicotine replacement therapy, medications and/or counselling. OHIP offers cessation coverage, and Cancer Care Ontario has helpful resources and links to smoking cessation services for those with cancer.

For those newly diagnosed with cancer who have quit or are planning to quit, I recommend two things:

Quit well in advance of your surgery. If you are having your last cigarette while heading to the hospital for surgery, you will not be helping improve surgical outcomes. At least two weeks prior is required to have the beneficial effects.

Plan ahead. As with most addictions, I see many people fall back into daily smoking within weeks of a successful cancer treatment. The same social circles that have been set up around your smoking should be used as an opportunity for these friends and loved ones to help in the quitting process. Turn to your supporters and get a plan in place to help in reducing cravings and keeping you on track.

If you are a smoker, and you have been diagnosed with cancer, take a moment to think about how you can improve your chances of recovery.

A cancer diagnosis represents an opportunity to make positive changes in your life. Quitting smoking can improve the chances of your treatment working with the added benefit of a healthy future after cancer.