Friends raising funds to offset mounting medical bills for N.L. woman in States
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Relatives of a young Newfoundland woman are hoping to raise enough money to pay off some of her mounting medical bills after she had a stroke in the States.
The fund for 27-year-old Erica Norman reached about $42,000 as of Monday, just shy of the $50,000 goal set on her GoFundMe page.
Family and friends say the engineer was in Indiana to start a one-year contract when she suddenly fell ill last week.
Her sister-in-law, Brittany Norman, says she did not have medical insurance in the U.S. and her hospital bills have already exceeded $77,000 US.
She was discharged from hospital Sunday and is hoping to return home this week.
Her family says she still has to undergo rehabilitation and further treatment to cure the condition that caused the stroke.
(VOCM)
