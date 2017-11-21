Worker suffers life-threatening injuries in industrial accident in Saskatoon
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — A worker has been taken to a Saskatoon hospital in an industrial accident at a manufacturing facility.
Police were called to Prairie Machine and Parts around 11 a.m. where they were told a worker had been hurt on the job.
Paramedics took the man to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.
(CKOM)
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.
-
When an investment seems too good to be true: Vaz-Oxlade
If you're approached with a promise of “fabulous returns” or a “sure thing” that you suspect to be part of a pyramid scheme, here are some questions to ask.