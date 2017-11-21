Life / Health

Worker suffers life-threatening injuries in industrial accident in Saskatoon

SASKATOON — A worker has been taken to a Saskatoon hospital in an industrial accident at a manufacturing facility.

Police were called to Prairie Machine and Parts around 11 a.m. where they were told a worker had been hurt on the job.

Paramedics took the man to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.

(CKOM)

 

