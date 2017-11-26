Life / Health

New Montreal superhospital receives third and final patient transfer

MONTREAL — The last of three major Montreal hospital transfers was successfully completed this morning as 110 patients made the switch to a new French-language superhospital.

The Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal says it took just over four hours to transfer the patients from Notre-Dame hospital by ambulance and Medicar.

Hospital president and CEO Fabrice Brunet said the move went smoothly and all the patients arrived in good condition.

The new hospital opened its doors in October and has previously received patients from Saint-Luc and Hotel-Dieu hospitals. 

Several dozen volunteers and employees were on hand to help with Sunday's move.

