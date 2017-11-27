Federal marijuana legislation expected to clear House of Commons tonight

OTTAWA — The federal government is expected later tonight to come a step closer to its plans to legalize marijuana as its proposed cannabis legislation makes its way out of the House of Commons and moves to the Senate.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says the Commons vote on Bill C-45 marks an "important milestone" in the government's plans to keep pot profits out of the hands of organized crime and marijuana out of the hands of kids.

She also says she looks forward to further debate in the Senate.

The federal NDP says it supports the government's legislation, adding it was pleased to see amendments to the bill, including a decision to scrap a requirement that home-grown marijuana plants be less than 100 centimetres tall.

New Democrat health critic Don Davies says the original bill was also amended to require that legislation for cannabis edibles and concentrates be brought forward within a year.