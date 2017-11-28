UN: About 11 per cent of drugs in poor countries are fake
LONDON — The World Health Organization says about 11
It's the first attempt by the U.N. health agency to assess the problem.
Experts reviewed 100 studies involving more than 48,000 medicines. Drugs for treating malaria and bacterial infections accounted for nearly 65
Scientists commissioned by WHO at the University of Edinburgh estimate the number of children dying from pneumonia after receiving bad drugs to be between about 72,000 and 169,000.
WHO says the cases of fake medicines it found are only "a small fraction" and problems may be going unreported.
The reports were released Tuesday.
