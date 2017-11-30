Liberal government withdraws judicial review on First Nations health care
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The Liberal government is withdrawing its application for a judicial review after reaching an agreement with the parties in a case before the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on health care services for First Nations children.
Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says changes have been made to address two aspects of a ruling the government wanted to address in Federal Court, although she did not immediately disclose details.
In June, the government announced it was going to court to seek "clarity" on two aspects of a compliance order issued last spring by the quasi-judicial human rights tribunal.
Ottawa took issue with the fact the tribunal wanted requests for health services for First Nations children processed in 12 to 48 hours.
Philpott says more than 24,000 services have been approved for First Nations children under Jordan's Principle — a policy named after a First Nations boy who died while bureaucracies squabbled over financial jurisdiction — including mental health supports and medical equipment.
She says the government is "fully committed" to implementing the policy and complying with orders put forward by the tribunal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.