Montreal 'Weedmaps' ads removed after anti-marijuana complaints
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Several Montreal billboards promoting an app that lists local pot providers appear to have been taken down after complaints by at least one citizen.
Ben Anson says the company hosting ads for Weedmaps agreed to remove the billboards last week.
Anson previously complained to Health Canada and filed a police complaint against the marketing firm handling the ads, arguing they were encouraging illegal activity.
A spokesperson for Advertising Standards Canada says the agency reached out to the marketing firm after it received complaints about the ads.
Janet Feasby is confirming the firm indicated it would remove its billboards after viewing a copy of the advertising standards code.
Anson says he's working to get the ads for the California-based company taken down all across Canada.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We need help': Family scared as boy with severe autism returns home without supports
-
Former Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over ‘inappropriate behaviour’
-
Drunk driver with 2-year-old in back crashes into ditch: Halifax police
-
Halifax police investigating after man with head injuries found unconscious on sidewalk
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.
-
How to save money and still look good: Vaz-Oxlade
You don't have to spend a fortune on health and beauty products. Here's how to save money.