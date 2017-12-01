Petitpas Taylor announces $36.4 million for projects targeting AIDS

OTTAWA — Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says the federal government is investing $36.4 million in projects designed to address AIDS, her announcement coming on World AIDS Day.

Petitpas Taylor says $26.4 million has been earmarked for 84 projects for up to five years, focusing on preventing HIV, Hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.

She also announced $10 million for research teams to investigate HIV programs in diverse communities, including a project focused on expanding on-reserve HIV testing.

The federal government estimates 80 per cent of people infected with HIV have been diagnosed, adding that 76 per cent are being treated.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada can help end HIV as a public health threat, adding it can also help reach the global goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030.