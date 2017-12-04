Doctor in Prince Albert, Sask., accused of having sex with several patients
A
A
Share via Email
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A doctor in northern Saskatchewan is facing eleven charges of unprofessional conduct alleging sex with a number of patients and other ethical breaches.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan says the charges were brought against Dr. Josias Furstenberg on Nov. 24.
Five of the charges relate to alleged sexual encounters with patients.
The others concern ethical and privacy breaches, such as gaining access to patient information and photos without consent.
The college website alleges that Furstenberg prescribed large quantities of opioids over a long period of time to a patient he was having sex with, and failed to properly deal with the patient's drug dependency.
He is also accused of attempting to kiss a patient who was a tenant in one of his rental properties and who had come to his home to pay the rent.
Furstenberg has not admitted to any of the accusations and it's the first time charges have been brought against him.
Furstenberg's website says he practises "holistic healing through functional medicine."
A hearing date before the college's discipline committee is pending.
Physicians who deny some or all of the charges against them are entitled to a hearing before the discipline committee to determine if evidence at the hearing supports the allegations.
(CKBI)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.