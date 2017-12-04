'Take all their excuses away': Hard cases in heroin fight
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The van was coming for Richard Rivera, but it was taking a long time. He waited inside the entrance of Saint Anthony Hospital where he had spent the past three days getting off heroin. His next stop: a sober-living facility.
As his addiction
"They couldn't find me a place closer?" he grumbled.
Would Rivera get in the van, Williams wondered. Or would he walk away?
Long before President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency and pledged to "overcome addiction in America," Williams was fighting in the trenches, where it's tough to tell victory from defeat. More than 64,000 died of drug overdoses last year in the U.S., most from opioids.
At 41, he's been a
Similar programs, called "warm handoffs," have been shown by early research to decrease the chance of relapse. Funding comes from last year's 21st Century Cures Act, which sets aside $1 billion to tackle the deadliest drug crisis in U.S. history. Illinois is spending $2.4 million of its Cures Act money for warm-handoff programs at Saint Anthony and eight other hospitals.
All states got a slice in April and expect to get more next year. They must spend 80
Williams and others on the front lines see the Cures money as a glint of hope, but they know addiction is a powerful adversary.
Those who seek help at Saint Anthony are hard cases. They come with arrest records, broken relationships and mental health problems. Open-air drug markets flourish mere blocks from the small Catholic hospital, a 119-year-old pillar of Chicago's working-class, gang-ravaged southwest side. As in other hospitals across the nation, doctors in the emergency room treat overdose after overdose — sometimes reviving drug users they've revived before.
___
Rivera arrived here on a Saturday sick from heroin withdrawal. He got hooked on heroin two years ago when a friend asked him to help sell it. "I started little by little," he recalled. "Three days later, I'm a junkie."
His public health insurance would cover three days in the hospital's new medical detox unit on the sixth floor. Rivera would receive methadone to ease his nausea, cramps and shaking legs. And he would meet with Williams.
"My job is to read people," Williams said.
Part of a three-person team, Williams sees any patient who will talk with him. He and his colleagues coach, listen and attempt to match people with addiction treatment in the community. They track patients after they leave the hospital, offering treatment to those who've said no in the past and following the progress of patients in recovery.
The work is challenging. Even as a team member found housing for Rivera, Williams studied bus routes and methadone
Minutes later, he worked the phones between bites of pizza in the cafeteria. This was tricky. The woman had burned bridges by walking out of treatment. Williams pounded the table as he talked to a treatment
He left messages. Some lines rang and rang.
Although Williams is embedded at Saint Anthony, he and his team work for a large
"It's all about not giving up" on patients, Williams said. "Take all their excuses away."
___
The next day, in Room 636, Rivera put on jeans and a baseball jacket, getting ready to leave. First, he had to meet with Alexander Hannah, a case manager from an insurance company with a state contract to keep Medicaid costs down.
Rivera was just one of Hannah's caseload of 102 of the most expensive patients. He made calls to change Rivera's approved pharmacy to one within walking distance of the facility where he would be living. He gave Rivera the name of the closest hospital, and told him that he should be able to find work nearby.
Hannah and Rivera exchanged a fist bump. It was time to head downstairs. The van was coming.
"I'm not feeling good today," Rivera said in the lobby. "I'm getting chest pains."
Williams watched as Rivera walked into the hospital emergency room instead of through the front door. Then he watched him slip away. Rivera would be seen hours later jaywalking across a busy street and disappearing into an alley. In the days to come, his cellphone went unanswered.
Williams was undeterred. "It's just part of the job," Williams said in the elevator as he headed back to the sixth floor, where four other heroin users were trying to change their lives.
"I used to go home and cry," Williams said. "I've spent many days crying, cursing and yelling."
He learned, though, not to judge progress by a single day. People with cold feet, people who relapse, sometimes return to treatment. Like the woman who showed up pleading for another chance — she was now in treatment.
Nobody knows the best way to measure success in the fight against addiction. The things that are easiest to count — new doctors trained, new patients entering care — aren't particularly good predictors of long-term abstinence or lasting recovery. This particular week, eight opioid-addicted patients were admitted to Saint Anthony; the team helped half of them start treatment.
Progress — and failures — will be reported to the state of Illinois and the federal government. Ultimately, Congress will decide whether to give more money to this and other efforts.
___
Thursday morning. The van was coming, this time for 58-year-old Albert Nunley.
Two days earlier, he told a
"I don't want to die from drugs," he said.
Heroin for him wasn't about getting high, but about fending off withdrawal sickness. "You got to snort two dime bags in the morning, two in the afternoon and two at night. Just to make yourself feel right," Nunley said.
Now he was heading to his first appointment at a methadone clinic, treatment arranged by the warm hand-off team. He smoked a cigarette outside the hospital. He'd been dressed and ready since dawn.
"I'm going to walk that straight line," he declared as the van pulled up. He clutched a plastic bag containing an umbrella, pretzels and some paperwork as he got in.
"You got all your discharge paperwork?" Williams asked from the driver's seat.
"Yeah, I got all that."
Nunley had goals, small ones: "I done took my first step. Now I want to ... stay focused ... on doing the things I got to do. Going to AA meetings and things like that. "
The van arrived at the treatment
___
Follow AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson on Twitter: @CarlaKJohnson
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.