FDA approves diabetes drug that also helps with weight loss
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — U.S. regulators have approved a new diabetes drug that reduces blood sugar levels and also helps people lose weight.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the once-a-week shot for people with Type 2 diabetes.
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk says the drug will cost about the same as similar drugs at $676 for a four- to six-week supply without insurance.
The drug, called Ozempic (oh-ZEHM'-pic), comes in injector pens. It stimulates insulin production and reduces appetite.
On average, the medicine reduced long-term blood sugar levels at least 2
Most Popular
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.