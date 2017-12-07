A brief look at provincial approaches to recreational marijuana sales

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are the latest provinces to outline their plans for the sale of marijuana with legalization looming July 1. Here is a glance at provincial and territorial plans to date:

— British Columbia has set the age of consumption at 19, with retail sales allowed through both public and private stores. Retailers will have to get their supply of cannabis from the government's wholesale distribution system used for alcohol.

— Alberta plans to control the online sale of pot, but will leave over-the-counter sales to private operators. Details on how sales would work have yet to be determined. Private pot stores would have to be physically separate from stores that sell alcohol, tobacco or pharmaceuticals, but how that would be legally defined is also undetermined. Stores would not be allowed to sell anything but cannabis and cannabis-related products.

— Saskatchewan has held a public consultation. The province said in its recent throne speech that it will introduce pot legislation once a review is completed this fall.

— Manitoba plans to set its legal age at 19, a year later than the legal age for drinking alcohol. The government's legislation would also prohibit people from growing cannabis at home for recreational purposes. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries would regulate the sale of cannabis and municipal governments would have the option to ban sales by referendum.

— Ontario intends to sell the drug in up to 150 stores run by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to people 19 and older, with a ban on its consumption in public spaces or workplaces.

— Quebec has tabled a bill whereby all pot would be sold through the provincially run liquor board, although there is flexibility for exceptions. Quebec plans to open 15 marijuana stores by July 1 and control sales online. The bill also makes it illegal to cultivate pot for personal or commercial use, unless authorized, and limits possession in a home to 150 grams, and to 30 grams on a person. There will also be a zero-tolerance policy for driving under the influence of any drug.

— New Brunswick will set the minimum age at 19 and require users to lock away their marijuana when it's in their home. The province announced last month that people would be able to buy marijuana at a subsidiary of the province's liquor commission.

— Prince Edward Island has set its legal age at 19, and said it will sell marijuana at standalone outlets run separately by its liquor commission. P.E.I. will allow online sales, and restrict marijuana use to private residences.

— Nova Scotia said marijuana will be sold alongside alcohol in its provincial liquor commission stores, and through online sales, to anyone 19 and over. The province accepts federal rules setting a personal possession limit of up to 30 grams, a personal cultivation limit of up to four plants per household and will establish provincial penalties for youth possession of up to five grams.

— Newfoundland and Labrador will allow sales in private stores with the legal age set at 19. The Crown-owned liquor corporation will oversee the distribution to private retailers. Consumption will be restricted to private residences.

— Yukon has proposed 19 as the minimum age for the consumption of recreational marijuana, and would limit possession to 30 grams. Its proposals would also allow four plants to be grown per household. The public has until Dec. 20 to comment on the proposed framework, which includes initially limiting distribution and sales to government outlets.

— The Northwest Territories has been holding discussions with residents that include community meetings and an online survey, which has garnered a record response for a government online consultation tool.