US flu season off to an early start; widespread in 7 states
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug.
Health officials say the flu vaccine seems well matched to the viruses making people sick, but it's too early to tell how bad this season will be. The main flu bug this season tends to cause more deaths and hospitalizations and vaccines tend not to work as well against this type.
Flu began picking up last month. By the end of last week, seven states reported widespread flu activity: Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Virginia.
Most flu seasons don't really get going until around Christmas. That's how last year's flu season played out.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the latest data Friday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police officer admits to inappropriate sexual relationship with youth group member
-
Dartmouth coworkers win $1 million on their weekly lottery ticket
-
Surgeon accused of sexual misconduct, harassing coworkers with amputated toes
-
'My hands were on her neck,' Garnier says during police interview
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.
-
The dos and don'ts for holiday shopping: Vaz-Oxlade
If you want to make sure that you’re not spending more money than you have to, you'll need to do a little bit of leg-work.