Saskatchewan auditor's annual report raises concerns about sick days
REGINA — Saskatchewan's auditor is raising concerns about the number of sick days being taken by some government employees.
Judy Ferguson's annual report highlights employee absenteeism at the Heartland Regional Health Authority and at the Saskatchewan Gaming Corp.
She says the high number of sick days increases costs.
Other issues raised in Ferguson's report include documentation of livestock diseases, rehabilitation of adult offenders and court workloads.
The auditor works to improve accountability and better management in government through independent assessments.
