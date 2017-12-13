Arm fractures at worksite cost Alberta company big dollars in Saskatchewan court
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — An Alberta company has been fined a total of $35,000 for breaking occupational health and safety rules after a worksite injury in Saskatchewan.
Inland Plastics Ltd. of Drumheller pleaded guilty Dec. 7 in Saskatoon provincial court to contravening regulations surrounding safeguards that prevent a worker from making contact with a dangerous moving part on a machine.
Court was told a worker suffered fractures when his forearm was caught in a machine at a jobsite near Saskatoon in March 2016.
Saskatchewan Labour Relations and Workplace Safety says in a release that safeguards should be inspected regularly to ensure they are effective.
The penalty included a $25,000 fine plus a $10,000 surcharge.
One other charge against the company was withdrawn.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade
Here are a few important lessons about finances for the generations who are following the boomers.